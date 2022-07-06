ECP asks political parties to submit statement of accounts

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) on Tuesday reminded all political parties to submits their consolidated statement of accounts for financial year, ended on 30th June (2021-2022) on or before 29th August. The ECP sought details of political factions in terms of sec­tion- 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, with section 204 etc. Under the sec­tion 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, a political party shall submit to the Commission, within 60 days from the close of a financial year, a con­solidated statement of its accounts including annual income and ex­penses; sources of its funds and as­sets and liabilities. According to the details, the statement to be submit­ted to the Election Commission shall accompany the report of a Char­tered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an of­fice-bearer authorised by the party head. It was also mentioned that the statement of accounts is to be sub­mitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. “Printed Forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa and Balochistan. Form-D / Pro­forma for source of funds are also available on ECP’s website,” it says. It was mentioned that overwriting should be avoided. The member­ship / certificate issued by ICAP in respect of Auditor engaged shall be annexed to the Form-D alongwith last valid renewal certificate.