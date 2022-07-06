ECP bars PM from opening water scheme in Thatta
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday has taken notice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proposed visit to Thatta (Sindh), ahead of the second phase of Sindh local government elections.
The prime minister, in his proposed visit of Thatta area, was to inaugurate Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV.
The ECP has already announced that the local government election in 14 districts of Sindh to be held on 24th July. “The president, prime minister, chairman/ deputy chairman Senate, speaker /deputy speaker National Assembly, federal and provincial ministers and advisors shall not participate in election campaign in any manner whatsoever,” says the letter written by ECP.
The electoral watchdog says ,”All executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces shall neither announce any development project nor use state resources in local government elections to influence the election in favour of particular candidate.” the scanner of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after he announced free electricity for households consuming up to 100 units from July.
As per details, the ECP had announced the election schedule in 20 constituencies of Punjab on May 25, 2022.While Punjab Chief Minister announced free electricity under Roshan Gharana Scheme on July 4, 2022.
According to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, no government official, elected representative or government official can announce any development scheme in these constituencies after the announcement of the election schedule. Meanwhile, the district monitoring officers of the Election Commission on Tuesday served notices to various candidates over violation of the code of conduct during the electioneering ahead of by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies.
According to provincial Election Commission sources, the district monitoring officer Lodhran served a notice to candidate, Zawar Hussain, in PP-224 over violation of code of conduct, besides summoning State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju over participating in the election campaign. The distinct monitoring officer Lahore imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on a candidate, Amin Zulqarnain, in PP-170 over several violations of the code of conduct. The candidate had been asked to deposit the fine within three days. The officer also issued a notice to PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan on using oversized posters.
The district monitoring officer Jhang directed administrator Zila Council for stopping development works in PP-125 and PP-127, and sought a report, besides directing regional police officer for cancelling transfer and posting of senior Clerk Muhammad Iqbal. The district Monitoring officer Muzaffargarh directed Muhammad Ibrahim, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik
It says, “You are required to go through the content of relevant Para and act accordingly.”