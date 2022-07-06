ECP summons Punjab CM for violating code of conduct

Free power announcement before by-polls

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday served notice on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to appear on Thursday (tomor­row) to explain why he should not be proceeded against for vi­olating the code of conduct.

According to a press release, the chief minister came under the scanner of the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) after he announced free electricity for households consuming up to 100 units from July.

As per details, the ECP had announced the elec­tion schedule in 20 constituencies of Punjab on May 25, 2022.While Punjab Chief Minister an­nounced free electricity under Roshan Gharana Scheme on July 4, 2022.

According to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, no government official, elected representative or government official can announce any development scheme in these con­stituencies after the announcement of the elec­tion schedule. Meanwhile, the district monitoring officers of the Election Commission on Tuesday served notices to various candidates over viola­tion of the code of conduct during the electioneer­ing ahead of by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies.

According to provincial Election Commission sources, the district monitoring officer Lodhran served a notice to candidate, Zawar Hussain, in PP-224 over violation of code of conduct, besides summoning State Minister for Interior Abdul Reh­man Khan Kanju over participating in the election campaign. The distinct monitoring officer Lahore imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on a candidate, Amin Zulqarnain, in PP-170 over several violations of the code of conduct. The candidate had been asked to deposit the fine within three days. The of­ficer also issued a notice to PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan on using oversized posters.

The district monitoring officer Jhang directed administrator Zila Council for stopping develop­ment works in PP-125 and PP-127, and sought a report, besides directing regional police officer for cancelling transfer and posting of senior Clerk Mu­hammad Iqbal. The district Monitoring officer Mu­zaffargarh directed Muhammad Ibrahim, a candi­date of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik.