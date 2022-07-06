Eidul Azha: Railways announces 30pc reduction in train fares

Pakistan Railways has announced a 30 percent discount on tickets in train fares to facilitate the passengers on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued here, the reduction in train fares will be applicable to all passenger trains during the three days of Eidul Azha.

The PR has also started Eid bookings on discounted fares, the notification read.

Separately, Pakistan Railways also announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the PR department, three special trains will be operated on multiple routes before Eid-ul-Azha. A Railway spokesperson told that the first special train would depart at 10 am on July 8. It would travel from Quetta to Peshwar via Multan, Sahiwal, and Lahore.

The second special train would leave at 6:45 pm on July 8 and would travel from Karachi to Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad, he added.