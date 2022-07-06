Emergency declared in Quetta after monsoon heavy rainfall

QUETTA – The emergency was imposed in Quetta District on Tuesday after a spell of monsoon heavy rain. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) declared an emergency in Quetta district as a natural calamity hit area owing to monsoon heavy rainfall, said an official notification issued here.

Torrential rain received in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Kalat, Muslim Bagh, Pishin, Ormara, Uthal, Khuzdar and Loralai. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18 .5 degrees centigrade and 14.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday. Rainfall was recorded in respective areas of Balochistan including 46 mm in Quetta, 12 mm in Kalat, 6 mm in Khuzdar, 19 mm in Uthal, 5 mm in Loralai, 21 mm in Mastung, 7.5 mm in Muslim Bagh, 10 mm in Pishin and 17 mm in Ziarat.

The Met Office has forecast rain-wind/thundershowers for respective areas of Balochistan including Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Barkhan, Musakhel, Lorlai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Bolan, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Lehri, Suhabatpur, Jaffarabad, Awaran, Washuk, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech, Zhob, Harnai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and coastal area of the province during the next 24 hours.

All concerned departments are advised to remain alert during the forecast period.