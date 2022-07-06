Flood alerts issued amid more monsoon rain forecast
Flash floods devour 4 lives in GB’s Shergill valley
GILGIT/ISLAMABAD – At least 4 killed including 2 women, 2 children and several others injured and missing in Sherqill valley of district Ghizer, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in flash floods on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the emergency services’ personnel and locals are busy to searching missing people and other rescue operations are underway.
He said that holidays of all rescue service personnel have been cancelled in Ghizer to intensify search and rescue efforts. Giving details, he said, four persons were found dead under debris, and three sustained serious injuries after flash flood hit Dirani village. The injured were shifted to nearby health facilities of Sherqill and Gulapur. Rescue services were facing great hardships to reach the area as road was fully washed away, he added. He further said, three excavators had been engaged by DDMA, tents and other relief goods were also being dispatched to flood affectees.
According to press note issued by GB chief minister’s office, the CM desired the GB Home secretary to personally supervise the relief and rescue operation in Sherqill, and mobilise the all available resources for rescue operations.
Persistent heat waves across Gilgit-Baltistan have escalated glacial melting, leading to increased water levels in rivers and streams, flash floods, and landslides. According to a local journalist Abid, at least 250 houses, cultivated land and thousands of trees were badly damaged by flush flood in the valleys of Goru jaglot, Gulapur, Jaglot demot, Khanbari and in other parts of Gilgit Baltistan.
The local people have appealed to the concerned authorities to take urgent measures for relief and rescue of several households, trapped between a part of valley’s two rivers to avoid any major mishap.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday issued instructions to concerned federal ministries, departments, respective provincial governments, and their line departments, to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures keeping in view of extension in current monsoon spell.
In a press release issued, the NDMA has specifically advised relevant departments to be extra cautious while proactively monitoring nullahs and water channels to avert possibilities of drowning. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains in the country during this week that would trigger landslides and flash flooding in vulnerable areas. The monsoon currents penetrating in the country may continue during the next 24-48 hours. The monsoon currents are likely to further strengthen from the weekend.
Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Okara from July 05-07 (night).
Heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha on July 05 (night) and July 06.
Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara, Kech, Awaran, Kharan, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Thatta and Badin from July 05-07 About the possible impacts, the met office warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot on July 05 (night) and July 6.
Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Awaran, Barkhan, Bolan and Kohlu during the forecast period. The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu.
Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.
All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Kashmir, Sindh, Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country. The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 86 mm, Shamsabad 56), Islamabad (Airport 81, Zero Point 75, Saidpur 61, Golra 57, Bokra 38), Chakwal 63, Joharabad 35, Murree 27, Gujarat 14, Sialkot (Airport 05, City 01). Okara 03, Lahore (City 02, Airport 01), Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Kotli 80, Rawalpindi 29, Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 03), Sindh: Mirpur Khas 56, Padidan 33, and Karachi (Sir Ja Ni Town One 27.
The highest temperatures recorded during the period were Bhakkar, Sibbi 44 C, Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Sahiwal 43 C.