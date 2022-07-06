Flood alerts issued amid more monsoon rain forecast

Flash floods devour 4 lives in GB’s Shergill valley

GILGIT/ISLAMABAD – At least 4 killed including 2 women, 2 children and sever­al others injured and missing in Sherqill valley of district Ghiz­er, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in flash floods on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the emergency ser­vices’ personnel and locals are busy to searching missing peo­ple and other rescue operations are underway.

He said that holidays of all rescue service personnel have been cancelled in Ghizer to in­tensify search and rescue ef­forts. Giving details, he said, four persons were found dead under debris, and three sus­tained serious injuries after flash flood hit Dirani village. The injured were shifted to nearby health facilities of Sher­qill and Gulapur. Rescue ser­vices were facing great hard­ships to reach the area as road was fully washed away, he add­ed. He further said, three ex­cavators had been engaged by DDMA, tents and other re­lief goods were also being dis­patched to flood affectees.

According to press note is­sued by GB chief minister’s of­fice, the CM desired the GB Home secretary to personally supervise the relief and rescue operation in Sherqill, and mo­bilise the all available resources for rescue operations.

Persistent heat waves across Gilgit-Baltistan have escalated glacial melting, leading to in­creased water levels in rivers and streams, flash floods, and landslides. According to a lo­cal journalist Abid, at least 250 houses, cultivated land and thousands of trees were badly damaged by flush flood in the valleys of Goru jaglot, Gulapur, Jaglot demot, Khanbari and in other parts of Gilgit Baltistan.

The local people have ap­pealed to the concerned au­thorities to take urgent mea­sures for relief and rescue of several households, trapped be­tween a part of valley’s two riv­ers to avoid any major mishap.

The National Disaster Man­agement Authority (NDMA) Tuesday issued instructions to concerned federal ministries, departments, respective pro­vincial governments, and their line departments, to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures keep­ing in view of extension in cur­rent monsoon spell.

In a press release issued, the NDMA has specifically advised relevant departments to be ex­tra cautious while proactively monitoring nullahs and water channels to avert possibilities of drowning. Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains in the country during this week that would trigger landslides and flash flooding in vulnerable areas. The monsoon currents penetrating in the country may continue during the next 24-48 hours. The monsoon currents are likely to further strengthen from the weekend.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kash­mir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Pesha­war, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahaud­din, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwa­li, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisala­bad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Oka­ra from July 05-07 (night).

Heavy falls are also expect­ed in Kashmir, Peshawar, Mar­dan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Po­tohar region, Gujranwala, Si­alkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Fais­alabad and Sargodha on July 05 (night) and July 06.

Rain-wind/thundershow­er with isolated heavy falls is expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quet­ta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, Pasni, Gwadar, Orma­ra, Kech, Awaran, Kharan, Mir­purkhas, Dadu, Karachi, That­ta and Badin from July 05-07 About the possible impacts, the met office warned that heavy falls may generate ur­ban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Faisalabad, La­hore, Gujranwala and Sialkot on July 05 (night) and July 6.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Awaran, Barkhan, Bolan and Kohlu during the forecast pe­riod. The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu.

Travelers and tourists are ad­vised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Kashmir, Sindh, Ba­lochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country. The rain­fall recorded during the pe­riod was Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 86 mm, Shamsabad 56), Islamabad (Airport 81, Zero Point 75, Saidpur 61, Gol­ra 57, Bokra 38), Chakwal 63, Joharabad 35, Murree 27, Guja­rat 14, Sialkot (Airport 05, City 01). Okara 03, Lahore (City 02, Airport 01), Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Kot­li 80, Rawalpindi 29, Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 03), Sindh: Mirpur Khas 56, Padidan 33, and Kara­chi (Sir Ja Ni Town One 27.

The highest temperatures re­corded during the period were Bhakkar, Sibbi 44 C, Bahawal­nagar, Layyah and Sahiwal 43 C.