Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 per tola and was sold at Rs142,900 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs141,400 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs1,286 and was sold at Rs122,514 against its sale at Rs121,228, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs112,304 against its sale at Rs111,125, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,520 and Rs1,303.15, respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1,703 against its sale at $1,807, association reported.

