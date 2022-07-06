Our Staff Reporter

Heavy rain lashes parts of city for second consecutive day

KARACHI – Heavy rain lashed parts of Karachi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and roads.
The intermitted rainfall is recorded in almost all the areas of the city, including, II Chundrigar Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gadap Town, National Highway, Bahria Town, Malir, Shahrah-e-Faisal and suburban areas of the city.
Earlier in the day, meteorologist Jawad Memon forecast more rains coupled with thunderstorms in the port city after 2pm today under the season’s first monsoon spell. According to the latest advisory from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents are penetrating the country and may continue during the next 24-48 hours.
The monsoon currents are likely to further strengthen from the weekend. The PMD said that under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, MB Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, TT Singh, Okara from 05th July (night) to 07th July (morning). Heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha on 05th (night) and 06th July, it added.
The PMD further said that rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara, Kech, Awaran, Kharan, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Thatta and Badin from 05th (night) to 07th July.

| PMD says monsoon currents penetrating the country
and may continue during the next 24-48 hours

