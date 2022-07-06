Imran threatens to ‘spill the beans’ if pushed to the wall
PTI chief says he has recorded video, identifying names of all those behind the ‘regime-change conspiracy
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan made it clear that he knew all the characters behind his government’s ouster and he would not keep silent anymore or refrain from disclosing everything if he and his party were harassed and pushed to the wall.
Addressing the people via a live telecast here from his Bani Gala residence on Tuesday, former prime minister Imran Khan said that he has recorded video, which he kept at a secret place; wherein he named each and every character and his role behind the conspiracy in toppling the PTI government.
In May this year, Khan for the first time claimed that his life was in danger and that he had recorded a video identifying the names of all those who conspired against him.
Khan disclosed that he was well-aware about the conspirators and abettors and how the plot was executed, but he just wanted to inform his nation that he kept silent because he did not want to inflict harm to his country.
“If I was pushed to the wall and harassed, I would leave with no option but to spill the beans and speak the truth before the nation.”
Khan said the current “self-centered rulers” would not refrain from recognising Israel and compromising on the blood of Kashmiri people to make friendship with India for their own vested interests. “This is because they have nothing to do with the ideology of Pakistan as their sole purpose to rule the country is to mint money,” he added. The PTI chief said that on July 5, the country’s first elected government was de-seated and martial law was imposed, because the US was not happy with the then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who wanted to pursue an independent foreign policy in national interest. Khan likened his ouster to the fall of Bhutto’s government and claimed that he was ousted from the office of prime minister by foreign powers through local players because he also pursued an independent foreign policy. He lamented that those people were imposed on the country now that were facing corruption cases of billions of rupees, adding that the PTI government was toppled down when everything was moving quite smoothly and the economy was flourishing.