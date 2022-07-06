Investigators seek SECP record in Farah Gogi corruption case

Widening the scope of its probe into corruption allegations against Farah Gogi, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has sought record from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Reportedly, the ACE wrote a letter to the SECP demanding the record of Ghousia Builders and G Mangolia Housing Society owned by Farah Gogi who is close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

An inquiry committee of the ACE is holding investigations into the development of the housing society.

The probe was launched against the administration of G Mangolia Housing Society on the complaints of citizens.

According to sources, Farah Gogi is the chief executive of Ghousia Builders – the company which is building G Mangolia Housing Society.

The Ghousia Builders’ office is situated in 51 F Gulberg II.

The ACE wrote a letter to the SECP registrar and sought a complete record of both the construction companies.