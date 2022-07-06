Islamabad police introduce Lost and Found WhatsApp number

Islamabad – Police have introduced WhatsApp number for lodging immediate report about loss of any item of citizens and expedite efforts for its recovery, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took this important step for the convenience of citizens adding that a Lost and Found WhatsApp number (0331-1114287) has been introduced for immediate reporting of lost or found items and handing over them to the owners.

IGP Islamabad appealed citizens to immediately report at Pucar-15 in case any belongings get lost or found during travel.

The details of these items along with photos can be forwarded to the WhatsApp number so that the missing items can be returned to the actual owner.

IG Islamabad said that Islamabad police is trying best to provide facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps. He further said that all the emergency services have also been integrated in Safe City adding that all possible measures are being taken to save the lives and property of the citizens.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested nine outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered narcotics and weapons with ammunition during the last 24 hours, according to a police spokesman.

He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered crackdown against criminals. Following these orders, Bhara Kahu Police team apprehended accused namely Nisar Khan and recovered 1,425 gram heroin from him.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan takes this step for convenience of citizens

Likewise, Tarnol police during snap checking apprehended two drug peddlers namely Mohsin Shahzad and Muhammad Sardar and recovered 1,600 gram heroin from their possession.

Similarly, Karachi Company police arrested three accused namely Noman Hussain, Muhammad Ahmed and Waheed Khan and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Zeeshan involved in illegal activity, while Sihala police arrested accused namely Ghayas and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha ordered to intensify the crackdown. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.