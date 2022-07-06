Italy lead 2022 Mediterranean Games medals table

Italy came first at the 2022 Mediterranean Games medals table.

With 159 medals in a total, Italy bagged 48 gold, 50 silver and 61 bronze medals, followed by Türkiye, which collected 108 medals to be in the second place.

Türkiye won 45 gold, 26 silver and 37 bronze medals at the Games, which started on June 25 in Algeria’s Oran.

They finished the organization in the second place for the third time following the 1963 Napoli and 2013 Mersin Mediterranean Games.

France came third with 81 medals with a total of 21 gold, 24 silver and 36 bronze medals.

The 2022 Mediterranean Games will officially end on Wednesday with the closing ceremony.