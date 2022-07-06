Anadolu

Italy lead 2022 Mediterranean Games medals table

Italy came first at the 2022 Mediterranean Games medals table.

With 159 medals in a total, Italy bagged 48 gold, 50 silver and 61 bronze medals, followed by Türkiye, which collected 108 medals to be in the second place.

Türkiye won 45 gold, 26 silver and 37 bronze medals at the Games, which started on June 25 in Algeria’s Oran.

They finished the organization in the second place for the third time following the 1963 Napoli and 2013 Mersin Mediterranean Games.

France came third with 81 medals with a total of 21 gold, 24 silver and 36 bronze medals.

The 2022 Mediterranean Games will officially end on Wednesday with the closing ceremony.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Sports

Simona Halep advances to Wimbledon semis with straight-set win

Sports

Pakistan climbing season reaches new heights

Sports

Top-seeded Djokovic comes from 2 sets down to advance at Wimbledon

Newspaper

Djokovic battles back to beat Sinner and reaches Wimbledon semifinals

Newspaper

Rashid Malik inaugurates Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis C’ship

Newspaper

Pakistan’s Yashal Khan shines in Egyptian Amateur Open 2022

Newspaper

Pakistan jump above India in WTC standings after points penalty

Newspaper

Tanveer to feature in World Ranking Event, European Cup

Newspaper

Riccardo Faccari re-elected President of WBSC

Newspaper

Shehroz Kashif becomes youngest climber to summit Nanga Parbat

1 of 1,977

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More