Joint efforts needed to protect national heritage: SAPM

LAHORE – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Romina Khurshid Alam has said that collective efforts are needed for pro­tecting the national heritage and reducing ad­verse effects of climate change.

In a meeting with Walled City of Lahore Author­ity (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari here on Tuesday, she lauded the restoration work car­ried out to protect national heritage, particularly Chowk Wazir Khan, Gali Sujan Singh, Shahi Ham­am, world’s largest picture wall and Shah Burj Gate of Lahore Fort, Royal Kitchen and otehrs. She said that such initiatives should be highlighted at all levels to project positive image of the country.

Alam said the federal government was commit­ted to working with all provincial departments for protection of national heritage and overcom­ing the negative impact of climate change. She stressed following the standard operating pro­cedures (SOPs) in usage of various materials and glass in construction of buildings as per the en­vironmental standards. The SAPM said that work was also in progress for achieving the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aimed to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, adding that PM Sheh­baz Sharif-led coalition government was working hard to steer the country out of all challenges.

The SAPM also outlined the importance of joint work plan to identify the WCLA shutdown proj­ects, solutions to make them functional, achieve­ments and initiatives so that the federal gov­ernment could also contribute significantly to promotion of national heritage.

She said that the government’s main focus was on making liaison between provinces for strengthening the institutions in overcoming the challenges including urban flooding and preven­tion of water losses.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that the authority had effectively completed the task of restoration of national heritage during the last few years, adding that existing infra­structure should be restored instead of shutting down which was not a solution to problems. He said that all stakeholders including private sec­tor should come forward to contribute to con­serving the national heritage. He also shared his experiences of working as ex-chairman Capital Development Authority where he had a chance to take significant initiatives pertaining to envi­ronment and climate change.

GOVERNOR’S HELP SOUGHT ON SDGS TARGETS

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Romina Khurshid Alam called on Governor Punjab and sought help in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in various sectors especially the higher education.

The SAPM Romina Khurshid , who is also Con­venor of the National Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs, briefed the Governor on various initia­tive to fight climate change, urban flooding and waste management.

SAPM on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima Khawaja was also present during the meeting. She said as convenor of the Task Force, she was also working on peace building initiatives, renewal of energy and zero carbon emissions from the factories.

She said she was working with the universities and other departments to make the programme a success and many young university students were working as interns with her.The SAPM called upon the Governor Punjab to make SDGs part of the syl­labus in the universities, adding that the schools administration should also be tasked to ensure SDGs programme. Hailing her services as an ac­tive parliamentarian, Governor Punjab said he was making a consortium of the universities to create awareness on climate change among the youth, adding that the climate change was a big challenge as it also affected the agriculture adversely.