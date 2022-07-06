KMU VC briefs KP CM on academic activities

Peshawar – Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

During the meeting, he thanked the Chief Minister and the provincial government for including four development schemes worth Rs7481.707 million for KMU in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The VC briefed the Chief Minister in detail about the performance and progress of KMU and various academic and research activities under the university.

Dr Zia-ul-Haq informed the Chief Minister that the excellent services rendered by the KMU Public Health Reference Lab (PHRL) during corona pandemic through timely measures resulted in less loss of life and property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa than other provinces.

He said that more than 1.8 million tests have been conducted in PHRL so far, while KMU has opened new campuses in most of the districts of the province during last two years with 200 institutes and 50,000 students thus becoming the largest university of the province. He told the Chief Minister that the university has presented a surplus budget for the last several years due to excellent financial discipline and control of additional expenses.

The KMU VC briefed the Chief Minister about his recent visit to Kabul and said that the Afghan government has expressed special interest in opening a campus in Kabul in collaboration with KMU and hoped the KMU International Campus will be launched soon.

He welcomed the decision of the Chief Minister to set up medical colleges in Charsadda, Buner, Timergara, Mansehra, and Karak and reiterated all possible cooperation and guidance to the Health Department in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq expressed special thanks to the Chief Minister for including four development schemes worth Rs7481.707 million for the establishment of the Institute of Medical Sciences, Kohat, KMU Stroke and Rehabilitation Centre, Swat, Bone Marrow Transplant Centre Peshawar, and KMU Institute of Health Sciences Matta Swat. He hoped that on completion these projects would not only help KMU to stand on its own feet but also help the general public to get the best medical treatment and medical research facilities at their doorstep.

Finally, he formally invited the Chief Minister to inaugurate four new laboratories, academic and administration block, Hayatabad, Peshawar, and the newly established Institute of Health Sciences at Mardan, Kohat, and Parachinar campuses. The Chief Minister directed his staff to make necessary arrangements for the inaugurations of the projects after Eid-ul-Azha holidays.