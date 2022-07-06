LHC reserves verdict on Haleem Adil Sheikh detention

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved a verdict on the hearing against the arrest of Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

It is pertinent to mention that Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested from a hotel in Lahore last night over the charges of forging government land documents and was produced before the court today where the public prosecutor presented the case papers.

On this Justice Ali Baqir Najafi inquired if there was any paper to show that it was the investigation team that had come to arrest him. “I do not see any document in the provided papers,” he added.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi asked Haleem Adil Sheikh if he wanted to say something, to which the PTI leader replied that he had arrested me last evening and taken me first to Gulberg police station and then to the CIA because he was raising my voice in the assembly, adding that he is ready to face any inquiry.

The court asked Haleem Adil Sheikh when he wanted to go to Sindh, to which the PTI leader replied that “I wanted to celebrate Eid with the children”.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi remarked that “it should not be like this, give me the file and I will pronounce the verdict after some time.”

Earlier in the hearing, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi asked the Sub-Inspector Anti-Corruption on the basis of which law the arrest was made while the arrest was made by the investigating officer who was not there.

On this, Sub-Inspector Anti-Corruption said that “the accused is in our custody.”

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi asked when did you make the arrest?

To which the sub-inspector replied that “we made the arrest at 12 noon and approached the magistrate for transit remand, adding that the magistrate granted the petition of the high court.