Minister, Consul General of Turkey visit PKLI

LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique ac­companied by Consul General of Turkey Emir Ozbey on Tuesday visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and reviewed the health facilities being provid­ed to the patient. PKLI Dr Faisal welcomed the Provin­cial Minister and Consul General of Turkey in the hos­pital. Provincial Minister Salman Rafique and Consul General of Turkey Emir Ozbey also inspected various departments of PKLI. On the occasion, the minister also inquired about the quality of treatment from patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Khwaja Salman Rafique said that the PKLI was the brain child of Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif, adding that Shehbaz Sharif’s gov­ernment established PKLI aiming to provide interna­tional standard medical facilities to patients suffering from kidney diseases. He said that the budget of PKLI had been increased to facilitate the patients coming to PKLI, adding that PKLI would provide more facili­ties to the patients. According to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PKLI would provide inter­national level facilities to the patients, adding that it was the top priority of the incumbent government to provide best health facilities to the people of Punjab.

On the occasion, Consul General of Turkey, Emir Ozbey said Turkey would cooperate with Punjab Health Department, adding, “We pay tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for establishing PKLI to facilitate the people of Punjab.”