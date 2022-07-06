Missing’ mountaineer Shehroze Kashif traced, returning to camp: father

Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif and his partner have been spotted returning to base camp 3 of the Nanga Parbat, a day after he went missing following scaling the ninth highest mountain.

Kashif Salman, the father of the mountaineer, said that Shehroze Kashif and his partner Afzal were spotted returning to camp 3.

“They are returning on their own and were not rescued by anyone,” the father said, hours after he appealed to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for launching a rescue operation for their safe recovery.

Shehroze Kashif scaled the top of the Nanga Parbat on Tuesday morning, however, he later lost contact with the base camp later, prompting fear that he along with his co-mountaineer might have encountered an untoward incident while descending owing to harsh weather conditions.

19-year-old Shehroze Kashif recently scaled Nanga Parbat and became the youngest mountaineer to achieve the feat.

He also became the first youngest Pakistani to make it to Manaslu in 2021.

Kashif is the world’s youngest person to summit three 8,000-metre high peaks over a span of five months.

In June this year, he pulled off the extraordinary feat of scaling the world’s tallest peak Mount Everest (8,849 meters) at the age of 19.

In July, the mountaineer made another record as he climbed the world’s second-highest mountain, K2.