Our Staff Reporter

More rain likely in city

LAHORE    –    Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the provincial capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department, Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sheikhupura, Bahawal­nagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. Heavy falls are also expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad and Sargodha during the period.

The city on Wednesday received light to moderate rain. Today’s highest temperature was recorded at Bhakkar, 44 degree Celsius, Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Sahiwal 43.

