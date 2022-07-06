MPs’ body on national security allows govt for talks with TTP
Senior military leadership briefs lawmakers on national security, regional situation n Implementation of final agreement to be as per Constitution of Pakistan n Pays tributes to those martyred in the war against terror
ISLAMABAD – The Parliamentary Committee on National Security has approved the process of negotiations with the banned TTP and formation of an parliamentary oversight committee which would oversee the talks process between the government and Taliban within the parameters of the Constitution of Pakistan.
The in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security took place in the hall of the National Assembly with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.
Parliamentarians from all major parties from both houses of the parliament attended the briefing given by military leadership on the talks with TTP. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Faiz Hameed gave the briefing to the participants. PTI, however, boycotted the briefing. Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who is leading the talks process, briefed the participants about the status and progress of the talks.
According to the communiqué issued after the meeting by the government, the committee meeting was the first step towards the national reconciliation dialogue.
The communiqué says that the participants were told that the Pakistani government was holding talks with TTP with the assistance of Afghan Taliban government within the domain of the Pakistani Constitution with the aim to bring peace and stability to the country. “The implementation of the final agreement between TTP and the government would be in accordance with the Constitution and due approval by the government of Pakistan”, the communiqué said.
The committee approved to continue the dialogue process further for its final culmination. The meeting was informed that the effective and practical operations of the security forces are part of the strategy of clear, hold and transfer of powers to the civil administration.
The participants were told that the government is committed to empower these areas and also committed to bring prosperity to the areas. It was agreed, according to the communiqué, that the use of power is the sole right of the state of Pakistan.
The participants were unanimous that the Pakistani Armed Forces have achieved unprecedented success in the war against terrorism which were recognised globally.
The Parliamentary Committee on National Security also paid glowing tributes to the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by security forces and the Pakistani nation, ensuring the state to function in letter and spirit.
Condemning the tragic APS Peshawar incident, the committee acknowledged the sacrifices of the victims of terrorism and clarified that the state of Pakistan was, is and will remain the guardian of the sacrifices of its martyrs and the families of the victims. The meeting also paid rich tributes to the brave tribal people, and acknowledged sacrifices and key support that led to peace and stability in the area. The meeting emphasized that the state is committed to empowering these areas and their well-being in accordance with the aspirations of the people of the country.