MPs’ body on national security allows govt for talks with TTP

Senior military leadership briefs lawmakers on national security, regional situation n Implementation of final agreement to be as per Constitution of Pakistan n Pays tributes to those martyred in the war against terror

ISLAMABAD – The Parliamentary Commit­tee on National Security has ap­proved the process of negotia­tions with the banned TTP and formation of an parliamenta­ry oversight committee which would oversee the talks process between the government and Taliban within the parameters of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security took place in the hall of the National Assem­bly with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Parliamentarians from all ma­jor parties from both houses of the parliament attended the briefing given by military leader­ship on the talks with TTP. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Corps Commander Pesha­war Lt Gen Faiz Hameed gave the briefing to the participants. PTI, however, boycotted the briefing. Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who is lead­ing the talks process, briefed the participants about the status and progress of the talks.

According to the communi­qué issued after the meeting by the government, the committee meeting was the first step to­wards the national reconcilia­tion dialogue.

The communiqué says that the participants were told that the Pakistani government was hold­ing talks with TTP with the assis­tance of Afghan Taliban govern­ment within the domain of the Pakistani Constitution with the aim to bring peace and stability to the country. “The implemen­tation of the final agreement be­tween TTP and the government would be in accordance with the Constitution and due approval by the government of Pakistan”, the communiqué said.

The committee approved to continue the dialogue process further for its final culmination. The meeting was informed that the effective and practical oper­ations of the security forces are part of the strategy of clear, hold and transfer of powers to the civil administration.

The participants were told that the government is committed to empower these areas and also committed to bring prosperity to the areas. It was agreed, ac­cording to the communiqué, that the use of power is the sole right of the state of Pakistan.

The participants were unani­mous that the Pakistani Armed Forces have achieved unprec­edented success in the war against terrorism which were recognised globally.

The Parliamentary Commit­tee on National Security also paid glowing tributes to the un­precedented sacrifices rendered by security forces and the Paki­stani nation, ensuring the state to function in letter and spirit.

Condemning the tragic APS Pe­shawar incident, the committee acknowledged the sacrifices of the victims of terrorism and clarified that the state of Pa­kistan was, is and will remain the guardian of the sacrific­es of its martyrs and the fam­ilies of the victims. The meet­ing also paid rich tributes to the brave tribal people, and acknowledged sacrifices and key support that led to peace and stability in the area. The meeting emphasized that the state is committed to empow­ering these areas and their well-being in accordance with the aspirations of the people of the country.