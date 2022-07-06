Mushaal appeals world for safe release of Yasin Malik

A delegation of the International Interchange Development Association (IIDA) led by President Mun, Yong-Jo called on Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization here on Wednesday and assured them they would raise voices to the free incarcerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik at every form globally.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushaal, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, thanked the IIDA President for the support and stated that the fascist Narendra Modi Modi regime was scared of Yasin’s rising popularity; hence they were using all brutal tactics to silence him.

She said that Yasin was the most effective and powerful voice of the Kashmir freedom struggle why was why he was implicated in various concocted and fabricated cases to dampen his courage.

Mushaal stated that her husband was kept in a death cell and neither his family nor his counsel was allowed to meet him, adding that the level of barbarity could be judged from the fact that the occupation authorities even did not allow him much-needed medicines despite his fast deteriorating health.

The chairperson expressed her apprehension that since dozens of hurriyat leaders were tortured to death; therefore, she worried about her husband because the fascist regime could go to any length to muzzle the voice of lion of Kashmir since he categorically stated that he could not compromise of the birthright of Kashmiris the right to self-determination come what may.

Mushaal informed the delegation that despite using all brutal tactics, the fascist government could not shake his resolve, as he conveyed the Kashmiri people that he would fight for their rights till last drop of his blood.

She told the delegation that they should play their role to ensure his release because his sole crime was to raise peaceful voice for the right of Kashmiri people who have been living under the unconstitutional and unlawful subjugation of Indian government.

The IIDA Pakistan President in Korea Sooba Khan and IIDA Standing Advisor Um, Jung Sup were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the IIDA President presented souvenirs to Mushaal and Sabeen Malik Secretary-General Peace and Culture Organisation. Razia Sultana also received a token of appreciation and a souvenir from the delegation. The delegation extended unconditional support for Kashmir’s cause and expressed deep concerns over the incarceration of Yasin Malik, his health and security.

They pledged that they would raise voices for him all over the world especially by launching a free Yasin Malik campaign in South Korea and all over the world. Moreover, they showed keen interest in the Kashmir issue and assured them they would stand by the Kashmiri people.

Mushaal said that the world community and human right organization and UN bodies should play their due role and press India to not only release Yasin Malik but also to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute as per the UN agreed formula.