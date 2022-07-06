Anadolu

Nadhim Zahawi appointed UK’s new chancellor in reshuffle after Cabinet resignations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Nadhim Zahawi as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer late Tuesday after the resignation of Rishi Sunak.

Zahawi, who was the education secretary, was named by Johnson as the chief executive of the treasury.

Johnson earlier appointed Steve Barclay as the new health secretary after Sajid Javid resigned from that position.

Sunak and Javid resigned from the government Tuesday evening, minutes apart from each other.

In the forced reshuffle, Michelle Donelan has been named the new education secretary, replacing Zahawi.

The backdrop to the two high-profile resignations came after a scandal over Chris Pincher, a government lawmaker who resigned as the deputy chief whip last week after allegations about an incident that occurred at a private members’ club.

Downing Street initially said that Johnson was unaware of previous specific allegations against Pincher, but it later emerged that he was in fact informed when he was foreign minister in 2019 of previous instances of alleged misconduct on Pincher’s part.

Just before the resignations, Johnson apologized for appointing Pincher as the deputy chief whip.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Is Meghan Markle acting as ‘mother’ of Prince Harry’s?

International

OPEC Secretary-General Barkindo dies at 63

Business

Oil rises after sell-off but euro stuck at 20-year low, equities drop

International

US police detain suspect after deadly Independence Day parade shooting

International

French force in Sahel leaves Mali in vast operation

International

France repatriates 51 from Syria camps in policy change

International

Fighting rages in eastern Ukraine as NATO pushes expansion

International

Ukraine retreats from key city in major Russian gain

International

1.7 million locked down in China’s Anhui province

International

3 killed in Copenhagen mall shooting, 22-year-old suspect arrested

1 of 2,839

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More