News Desk

NBP to launch online system for government payments

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will launch an online system for citizens to make government payments without additional charges.

The system will start working soon after Eid-ul-Azha, Head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi said Wednesday.

Sufi said efforts were afoot to transfer all government payments to the online system within six months, for which instruction had been given to the president of NBP.

He said an efficient online system, which has no additional charges on consumers, was significant for a cashless economy.

He said the step would prove a milestone in promoting a cashless economy.

