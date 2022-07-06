News Desk

NDMA warns authorities to stay alert during current monsoon spell

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued instructions to concerned federal ministries, departments, respective provincial governments, and their line departments, to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures keeping in view of extension in current monsoon spell.

In a press release, the NDMA has specifically advised relevant departments to be extra cautious while proactively monitoring nullahs and water channels to avert possibilities of drowning.

The authority has advised the relevant departments to ensure pre-placement of necessary inventory, equipment along with availability of emergency services personnel at already identified vulnerable locations and forewarn population residing in low-lying areas to be extra cautious.

Furthermore, due to rise in temperature in Gilgit Baltistan and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa coupled with likely rains, possibility of GLOF and increased flow of water in rivers and streams cannot be ruled out; therefore GBDMA and PDMA of KP have been advised to closely monitor situation and remain vigilant to deal with any calamity.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that current monsoon spell may continue for another 24 to 48 hours and is likely to strengthen from this weekend.

As a result, rain-wind with thundershower and heavy falls are expected from tonight to Thursday morning in various parts of the country.

