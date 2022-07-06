Nepra imposes Rs10 million fine on QESCO

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed Rs10 million fine on Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) for negligence which resulted in fatal incidents during the period from July 2019 to June 2021. NEPRA upon receipt of reports of 15 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the aforementioned period, constituted two member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the respective areas, conduct investigation, ascertain and determine the facts and possible violations of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations. The Investigation Committee’s report revealed that four out of the total 15 fatalities occurred due to QESCO’s negligence. The authority issued a show cause notice to QESCO on January 24, 2022 under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to QESCO on April 14. Based on the evidence, available record and submissions of QESCO invoking the relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the authority observed that QESCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual. The authority has, therefore, imposed a fine of Rs10 million on QESCO. The authority has directed QESCO to provide compensation of Rs3.5 million each to the bereaved families. The authority has also instructed QESCO to ensure job to the dependents of the deceased families and documentary evidence of the same shall be submitted to the authority.