INP

NHA to link CPEC M-14 with Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan has decided to connect Ghulam Khan, North Waziristan with Motorway 14 (M-14), a project of the western alignment route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), via a 184km long motorway.

According to Gwadar Pro, the National Highway Authority (NHA) on Monday issued a request for proposal (RFP) of consultancy services for the Feasibility Study and Detailed Design for the Construction of the Motorway from Ghulam Khan to Esa Khel Interchange (184km Approx).

The project will be financed by the federal government through PSDP 2022-23 through separate head/allocation.

Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on July 19, 2022, at NHA headquarters in Islamabad while procurement will be carried out by adopting the “Single stage two envelops” procedure.

The proposals complete in all respects in accordance with the instructions provided in the RFP document in sealed envelopes, which should reach on or before August 10, 2022.

Esa Khel Interchange is located over M-14 in Mianwali district of Punjab, which is in proximity to the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Between Mianwali and Ghulam Khan falls Bannu district of KP. After Torkham and Chaman, Ghulam Khan is the third most important crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has already started benefiting from Gwadar Port and the country received the first consignment of bulk cargo from the United Arab Emirates in July 2020. Ghulam Khan crossing, at the Pak-Afghan border point, is the shortest route connecting CPEC’s western route with Afghanistan, Central Asian States and beyond.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

MPs’ body on national security allows govt for talks with TTP

Islamabad

ECP summons Punjab CM for violating code of conduct

Islamabad

Imran threatens to ‘spill the beans’ if pushed to the wall

Islamabad

ECP bars PM from opening water scheme in Thatta

National

Tough contest expected between PTI, PML-N

National

Pakistan, Turkey will continue to forge deeper strategic ties

Islamabad

Centre issues ‘fresh guidelines’ as Covid cases rise ahead of Eid

Islamabad

Flood alerts issued amid more monsoon rain forecast

Islamabad

PM lauds rescue teams for saving children stranded in flooded Korang Nullah

Karachi

Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for 7 days

1 of 1,975

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More