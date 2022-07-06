Our Staff Reporter

Nick Hersh new US embassy spokesperson

ISLAMABAD – Nick Hersh on Tuesday formally assumed the office of US Embassy’s spokesperson replacing Heather Eaton.

“US Embassy Spokesperson Heather Eaton is departing post after serving at the Embassy for two years.  Our new spokesperson is Nick Hersh, who today formally assumed the office of Embassy Spokesperson,” said a US embassy statement.

Last week, new US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald A Blome, presented his credentials to President Arif Alvi and formally took charge of the US mission.

Presenting credentials to the head of the state is a ceremonial formality and usually does not take long. But Ambassador Donald Blome had to wait for more than a month as President Alvi was not available for the official ceremony.

