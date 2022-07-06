Pakistan felicitates Algeria on 60th Independence Day

Pakistan has extended felicitations on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the independence of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) extended the heartiest felicitations to Algeria’s government and its people.

On the occasion of 60th anniversary of independence of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, we extend heartiest felicitations to its Government and people.@Algeria_MFA@PakinAlgeria 🇵🇰🤝🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/NFRaR8bXHt — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) July 5, 2022

Both countries established their diplomatic relations in 1958.

Also, both countries are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The major items exported from Pakistan to Algeria include rice, textile, and sports goods.

Pertinent to note that Algeria commemorates colonial Algerian independence from France on 5 July 1962.