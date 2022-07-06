Pakistan, Turkey will continue to forge deeper strategic ties

Commander Turkish Land Forces calls on General Nadeem Raza

RAWALPINDI – Commander Turkish Land Forces General Musa Avsever called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

“Besides security and regional issues, particular­ly the latest development in Afghanistan, matters relating to enhancing the level and scope of bilat­eral military engagements and cooperation were discussed,” says a press release issued by the ISPR. Both sides reaffirmed the commitment; that being ‘all-weather’ friends, Pakistan and Turkey would continue to forge deeper strategic ties. They agreed that both countries share great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood which is being transformed into enduring partnership.

According to the ISPR, Chairman JCSC said that in pursuit of a closer military and strategic coop­eration both countries share a common percep­tion on all national and international issues. The dignitary lauded the high professionalism of Paki­stan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacri­fices in fight against terrorism