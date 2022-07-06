Staff Reporter

PDMA recovers girl’s body

QUETTA – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday recovered the body of a girl who was swept away in rain water in the Kharotabad area of Quetta the other day. The PDMA officials said that a girl was swept away in a flood caused by the torrential rains. Soon after the rain hit parts of the province, the PDMA rescue teams started rescue operations. During the operation, the rescue teams found the body of a girl and shifted it to a hospital.  In the meanwhile, A body of 18 year old boy was recovered in Maizai area of district Qilla Abdullah, Levis force said on Tuesday.

They said that a mutilated body of a teenage boy whose identity is yet to be ascertained was found at Mohammad Maizai Bagh. He was shot dead and thrown by the unknown armed men.

Later, the body was moved to the Maizai Ada hospital for medico-legal formalities.         Further probe is underway.

