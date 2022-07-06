Peoples bus service routes to be expanded to Clifton, DHA

KARACHI – On the demand of citizens, the Sindh transport department has decided to expand the routes of the People’s Intra-District Bus Service in Karachi. According to details, the People’s Bus Service will soon start its services on Clifton, Defence and Gulshan-e-Hadeed routes. This decision has been taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday. The meeting also agreed to further increase the routes of People’s Bus Service in Larkana city. According to a statement, there will be four routes of People’s Bus Service in Larkana and the deputy commissioner has been given the task of planning and submitting the proposal of new routes. “It was also decided in the meeting that Peoples Intra-District Bus Service will start its operations in Larkana from July 16 with a fleet of 16 buses,” On this occasion, Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the National Radio Transmission Company (NRTC) to finalise the additional routes of Karachi city in consultation with independent experts within two days.