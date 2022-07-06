Agencies

PM lauds rescue teams for saving children stranded in flooded Korang Nullah

ISLAMABAD    –    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the rescue teams for saving four children stranded in Islam­abad’s rainwater stream, Ko­rang Nullah due to flooding. In a statement, he commend­ed the services of district ad­ministration, police and Res­cue 1122, and Pakistan Navy for setting an excellent ex­ample of responsibility. The prime minister said this was an example to be emulated by other rescue teams in the rest of the country. He advised the parents to be vigilant about the safety of their children during the rainy season. The prime minister also asked the people to extend help to their fellow countrymen with the spirit of national and human­itarian compassion during the heavy downpours and flood situations.

