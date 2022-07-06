News Desk

PM’s son serves Rs1bn defamation notice to PTI’s Imran Ismail

Son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Suleman Shehbaz has served a defamation notice worth Rs1 billion to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail.

The notice served to Imran Ismail stated that the former Sindh governor’s claims were far from the truth and Suleman Shehbaz did not own a company that sells solar panels.

In his tweets on July 3, Ismail had alleged that PM Shehbaz had signed solar energy contracts which would benefit Suleman who runs a company that sells solar panels.

The notice asked Ismail to publically apologize over the tweets if he wishes to avoid legal action.

