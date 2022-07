Polling underway for vacant Senate seat in Sindh

Polling is underway in the election for vacant technocrat seat of Senate in Sindh on Wednesday.

The seat was vacated due to the demise of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro, who passed away in the United States on June 11, 2022 after a protracted illness.

Mr. Mandhro’s wife Khalida Mandhro is contesting for the seat as PPP’s candidate.

While, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chose to boycott from participating.