PPP marks black day, seeks ‘justice’ for ZAB
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that the party and the nation were still fighting for democracy against the dictatorial mindset.
“Today marks the 45th anniversary of Ziaul Haq’s coup on Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government. Forty-five years ago on this day, the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan was ousted. Ziaul Haq’s regime birthed the extremist and Kalashnikov culture in the country,” he tweeted as the PPP marked ‘black day’ to reject the 1977 toppling of the PPP-led government.
The PPP chairman said: “July 5, 1977, is the darkest day in Pakistan’s history. The people of Pakistan fought against Ziaul Haq’s fascist regime steadfastly. The country has not still recovered from the damaged Ziaul Haq caused during his 11-year-long unconstitutional regime,” he added. Separately, Federal Minister and Central Information Secretary of the PPP Parliamentarian Shazia Atta Marri has termed July 5, 1977 the most shameful and darkest day in the history of Pakistan. She said that July 5, 1977 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan whose devastating effects have caused irreparable damage to Pakistan.
Shazia Marri added that on this day, the worst dictator Ziaul Haq ousted the first democratically elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and he altered Pakistan’s political fabric by overthrowing and arresting ruling Prime Minster but he couldn’t remove Bhutto’s thoughts and ideology from the hearts and minds of peoples.
Meanwhile, PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari removed Imran Khan as the Prime Minister as the country was “sinking.”