PPP’s Khalida Sikander Mandhro wins vacant Senate seat in Sindh

Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s (PPP) Khalida Sikander Mandhro won the election for the vacant technocrat seat of Senate in Sindh on Wednesday.

The seat was vacated due to the demise of PPP Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, who passed away in the United States on June 11, 2022, after a protracted illness.

Mandhro’s wife Khalida Mandhro was contesting for the seat as PPP’s candidate. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chose to boycott the voting process, while MQM-Pakistan and other parties also didn’t participate.