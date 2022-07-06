President, PM pay tributes to Kargil war hero

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday paid tributes to Captain Karnal Sher Khan for his valour and bravery on the 23rd anniversary of his martyrdom. In their sep­arate messages, the presi­dent and the prime minister said the sacrifice of the na­tional hero, also the recip­ient of the highest gallant­ry award Nishan-e-Haider, would always be remem­bered. President Dr Arif Alvi said the nation was indebt­ed to the immense sacrific­es rendered by the martyred soldiers for the sovereign­ty of their motherland. PM Sharif said the nation paid tributes to Kargil war hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan on his 23rd martyrdom an­niversary.