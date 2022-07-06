Agencies

PSX loses 245 points, closing at 41,102 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 245.62 points, a negative change of 0.59 percent, closing at 41,102.57 points against 41,348.19 points on the last working day. A total of 76,890,619 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 86,619,229 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs2.398 billion against Rs3.048 billion on last trading day. As many as 321 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 119 of them recorded gain and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 6,536,342 shares and price per share of Rs25.44, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 4,790,000 and price per share of Rs1.37 and Fauji Cement with volume of 4,430,000 and price per share of Rs13.47. Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs114.40 per share, closing at Rs1,639.82 whereas the runner up was Safofi-Aventis, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs92.59 to Rs1,327.20.

 

 

