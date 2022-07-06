PTI chief urges rich countries to stem illicit financial flows from poor countries

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged the rich countries to take special mea­sures and build an effective mecha­nism to stem the illicit financial flows from poor countries. Talking to Brit­ish High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, who called on him here on Tuesday, PTI chief stressed that the developed countries should take steps to curb the wide-spread practice of money laundering. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest threadbare, according to a statement issued by PTI. PTI Senior Vice Presi­dent Fawad Chaudhry and Additional Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kayani were also present in the meet­ing. Former prime minister Khan said that it was high time, the rich coun­tries should take special measures to bring an end to illicit flows out of developing countries, adding that il­legal transfer of wealth was a major problem in developing countries. Khan stated that this illegal transfer of wealth from poor countries pro­moted global economic inequality. He went on to say that this illicit transfer of capital also encouraged migration from underdeveloped countries to developed countries. He said that the migration from poor countries to rich countries posed great challenges for the developed countries. PTI chair­man said that the British government could play a key role in this regard.