PTI govt responsible for current price hike, power outages: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the PTI government is responsible for current price hike, power outages and shortage of gas. She said the government is giving priority to completion of power projects of four thousand megawatts which were delayed by the previous government.

While addressing a press a conference in Islamabad, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the law will take its course in corruption carried out by former Prime Minister Imran Khan in his four-year tenure.

She further said the process of investigation has been started as per the law into the corruption done through Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi. She said since the taxpayers money was plundered, the former Prime Minister will have to respond.

The Information Minister said Imran Khan during his tenure victimized his political opponents through fake cases and allegations but failed to furnish any evidence before the courts.

The Information Minister said the present government will steer the country out of all challenges and stabilize the economy.

She said the rupee will also stabilize after agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She said difficult decisions have been taken to take the country in the right direction.