PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested from Lahore

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested from Lahore in the wee hours on Wednesday, a PTI MPA Raja Azhar and Sheikh’s daughter confirmed.

Raja Azhar said that Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested in the presence of the Dolphin police force by plain-clothed men from a local hotel in Lahore. “We continuously asked them where they were taking him but they refused to respond,” he said.

He shared that the police raided the opposition leader’s house three days back in Karachi. “It seems that PPP is irritated from the opposition leader and wanted to arrest him under concocted charges,” he said.

The arrest came hours after senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

The journalist was taken into custody by the contingents of Rangers and police.