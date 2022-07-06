Public in Punjab see CM’s package a major relief

9m consumers to benefit from this package costing govt Rs7b per month n PEPCO MD lauds govt’s initiative for relief to low income strata

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has announced that the provincial government will bear the electricity expenses of those consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity per month with the intention to provide re­lief to poor segment of the society.

According to the provincial government, for the implemen­tation of this program, it has al­located Rs100 billion, which will benefit 9 million households across Punjab.

Chief Minister Hamza Shah­baz has termed it the “major re­lief package in the history of Paki­stan’’ as it will provide a respite to the poor families in times of cur­rent difficult economic conditions.

The Punjab government will pay bills, taxes and duties on be­half of the consumers using up to 100 units of electricity per month under the “Punjab CM Roshan Gharana Program. Statistics from the power distribution compa­nies reveal that during the month of May, 4.1 million households consumed up to 100 units while con­sumers have used 1.9 million units worth of 31.9 billion.

According to the government figures, if 9 million lifeline users consume 100 electricity units per month, they will be using 900 million units every month. With an average cost of Rs 7.74 per unit for targeted consum­ers, the total monthly monetary burden for the provincial kitty would be around Rs 7 billion.

In the light of the recent Pun­jab government decision The Nation got views of various citi­zens on the subject.

“God willing, this is a very good initiative by the Punjab government. The poor will ben­efit from it,” said Malik Faiz, a resident of Dharampura.

Expressing the hope, Faiz add­ed, may Allah grant this incum­bent government strength and ability to make more decisions that are in favour of the poor.

Farhan Ahmad from Mazang believes that this step will prove to be a great respite for poor families diring the present high inflation. Thanks to free elec­tricity initiative from the Punjab government, the poor families can spend this saved money on their other essential needs such as grocery, education, health, etc. After the expulsion of elec­tricity bill from the poor fami­lies’ monthly expenses, they will be able to come out poverty, she maintained. A rikshaw driver Us­man Azeem while appreciating the decision, shared his thoughts with The Nation and said, after hearing the news he felt very happy as this initiative will help in minimizing the impact on in­flation on poor families like his. Adding to this, Azeem said, this is paramount announcement for daily labourer like him as his work has already been bad­ly affected due to the recent fuel price hikes. This decision by the government will help reduce our expenses to some extent in this inflation period.

Resident of Shadman, Mu­hammad Rizwan, believes that this move from Punjab govern­ment is just a political stunt to gain sympathy and populari­ty for the upcoming by-polls in the province. About 300 units in summer is the consumption of every poor household house. Nowadays meters runs rapidly. Motor refrigerator and two or three fans run up to 300 units. Every house with 300 units has to be subsidized, he remarked.

Ayoub Ali suggested that in­stead of providing free electrici­ty on the consumption up to 100 units, if the government pro­vides solar panels to the masses then it would benefit more.

Speaking to The Nation, fromer Managing Director of the Pakistan Electric Pow­er Company (PEPCO) Tahir Basharat Cheema applauded this move by the Punjab govern­ment and said, after the 18th amendment the federal govern­ment does not contain any fiscal space to provide relief to low in­come strata. It’s great to see that the Punjab government is pro­viding the targeted relief to the deprived people of its province from its own resources.

Maintaining this, the former MD further said, during his vis­it to India, he came to know that tube wells in Punjab, Ra­jasthan and Haryana of India were being subsidized by the government.

In addition, the former MD PEPCO said, as per the govern­ment claim 7.6 million electric­ity connections serving approx­imately 9 million households will benefit from this initiative. Under the initiative, the Punjab government will pay the bills and taxes on behalf of low in­come masses. This program will not burden other consumers at all. The savings in the form of free power supply will enable people to spend on their other important necessities. The gov­ernment should continue this practice until fuel prices in in­ternational market are reverted downwards.

Explaining further, the former MD said, the number of consum­ers using 100 units per month will fluctuate with changing weather.