Public in Punjab see CM’s package a major relief
9m consumers to benefit from this package costing govt Rs7b per month n PEPCO MD lauds govt’s initiative for relief to low income strata
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has announced that the provincial government will bear the electricity expenses of those consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity per month with the intention to provide relief to poor segment of the society.
According to the provincial government, for the implementation of this program, it has allocated Rs100 billion, which will benefit 9 million households across Punjab.
Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has termed it the “major relief package in the history of Pakistan’’ as it will provide a respite to the poor families in times of current difficult economic conditions.
The Punjab government will pay bills, taxes and duties on behalf of the consumers using up to 100 units of electricity per month under the “Punjab CM Roshan Gharana Program. Statistics from the power distribution companies reveal that during the month of May, 4.1 million households consumed up to 100 units while consumers have used 1.9 million units worth of 31.9 billion.
According to the government figures, if 9 million lifeline users consume 100 electricity units per month, they will be using 900 million units every month. With an average cost of Rs 7.74 per unit for targeted consumers, the total monthly monetary burden for the provincial kitty would be around Rs 7 billion.
In the light of the recent Punjab government decision The Nation got views of various citizens on the subject.
“God willing, this is a very good initiative by the Punjab government. The poor will benefit from it,” said Malik Faiz, a resident of Dharampura.
Expressing the hope, Faiz added, may Allah grant this incumbent government strength and ability to make more decisions that are in favour of the poor.
Farhan Ahmad from Mazang believes that this step will prove to be a great respite for poor families diring the present high inflation. Thanks to free electricity initiative from the Punjab government, the poor families can spend this saved money on their other essential needs such as grocery, education, health, etc. After the expulsion of electricity bill from the poor families’ monthly expenses, they will be able to come out poverty, she maintained. A rikshaw driver Usman Azeem while appreciating the decision, shared his thoughts with The Nation and said, after hearing the news he felt very happy as this initiative will help in minimizing the impact on inflation on poor families like his. Adding to this, Azeem said, this is paramount announcement for daily labourer like him as his work has already been badly affected due to the recent fuel price hikes. This decision by the government will help reduce our expenses to some extent in this inflation period.
Resident of Shadman, Muhammad Rizwan, believes that this move from Punjab government is just a political stunt to gain sympathy and popularity for the upcoming by-polls in the province. About 300 units in summer is the consumption of every poor household house. Nowadays meters runs rapidly. Motor refrigerator and two or three fans run up to 300 units. Every house with 300 units has to be subsidized, he remarked.
Ayoub Ali suggested that instead of providing free electricity on the consumption up to 100 units, if the government provides solar panels to the masses then it would benefit more.
Speaking to The Nation, fromer Managing Director of the Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) Tahir Basharat Cheema applauded this move by the Punjab government and said, after the 18th amendment the federal government does not contain any fiscal space to provide relief to low income strata. It’s great to see that the Punjab government is providing the targeted relief to the deprived people of its province from its own resources.
Maintaining this, the former MD further said, during his visit to India, he came to know that tube wells in Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana of India were being subsidized by the government.
In addition, the former MD PEPCO said, as per the government claim 7.6 million electricity connections serving approximately 9 million households will benefit from this initiative. Under the initiative, the Punjab government will pay the bills and taxes on behalf of low income masses. This program will not burden other consumers at all. The savings in the form of free power supply will enable people to spend on their other important necessities. The government should continue this practice until fuel prices in international market are reverted downwards.
Explaining further, the former MD said, the number of consumers using 100 units per month will fluctuate with changing weather.