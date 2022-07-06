Punjab govt taking all steps to make city clean, green: Ahmad Hassan

LAHORE – Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Khwaja Ah­mad Hassan on Tuesday said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to make Lahore clean and green.

He was flanked by Commis­sioner Lahore Captain (retd) Usman, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Man­aging Director Ghufran Ahmed.

Addressing a news confer­ence here at the chief minister secretariat, the LWMC chair­man said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during his ten­ure of chief minister Punjab had adopted a set standard for the cleanliness of Lahore and now Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz was following the suit.

He said the LWMC was striv­ing to engage officials from union council levels at gross root level to resolve the problems of people especially on the occa­sion of Eidul Azha, adding that it was the top priority of the com­pany to provide best service to the people and lifting the offal of sacrificial animals immediately. He said that media could play a pivotal role in awareness among public for waste management, adding, “We all should play role for the development and cleanli­ness of the city.”

Briefing the media about cleanliness operation on Eidul Azha, LWMC CEO Rafia Haider said that LWMC was ready for cleanliness operation on Ei­dul Azha and for this purpose, workforce and machinery had been put in order. She said the company deployed 170 sani­tary workers and 50 cleanliness vehicles, service delivery with awareness camps at 13 cattle markets. She said the LWMC would clean 175 major mosques and Eidgahs, ensure manual sweeping in 174 major markets on the eve of Eidul Azha under a special Eid operation.

She said that more than 10,000 workers would be de­ployed on Eidul Azha clean­liness operation along with supervisory and management staff in the city. The LWMC CEO said that a total of 1,088 vehi­cles, 356 excavators, 434 trol­leys, 132 loaders, 1066 dump­ers and 3500 pick-ups would be used in lifting offal and other waste on Eidul Azha.

The LWMC was going to pro­vide about 1.5 million bio-de­gradable bags free of cost to peo­ple at 280 Union Council Camps, Zonal Offices, major mosques/Eidgahs, adding that 390,000 kg lime and 19,000 phenyl bottles would be used for disinfection of major roads, mosques, Eidgahs and containers along the major roads, she added.

She said that LWMC had set up five dumping sites at Lakho­dair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba and Saggian for proper disposal of offal, 110 temporary waste collection points across the city. She said the company also set up a control room at LWMC head office which would work round the clock for quick­ly resolution of complaints and live monitoring of vehicles, add­ing that the company had de­veloped a digital application for monitoring of transfer stations, Bakar Mandis, soil covering operations, containers lifting, camps, banners and all vehicles.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider said the company had established 18 model camps for the dis­tribution of bio-degradable bags and awareness for gen­eral public, adding that LWMC ‘Safai Agahi Fleet’ will also re­main active to make announce­ments regarding proper dis­posal of waste. Helpline 1139, social media and Clean Lahore App had also been set up and people could contact at the helpline for any complaint