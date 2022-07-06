Quetta declared calamity hit area as nine die in rain

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has declared Quetta a calamity-hit area after nine people were killed during heavy rainfall in the Balochistan capital.

According to details, the heavy downpour started early in the morning and continued with intervals in various localities of the provincial capital, killing nine people – including three women.

The rain also inundated almost all main roads resulting in traffic jams on the roads. Rainfall also damaged over 300 mud-walled homes in Sariab, Customs, Pashtoonabad, Nawan Killi, and other neighborhoods of Quetta.

The provincial government has put all departments on high alert to cope with the situation in the aftermath of the heavy rainfall in Quetta and other parts of the province.