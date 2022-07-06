News Desk

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: Met Office

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Lower Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Heavy falls are also likely at few places in Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Balochistan during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit twenty-two, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Srinagar, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower (With few heavy falls) in Jammu, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Leh, cloudy/chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh twelve and Shopian twenty-one degree centigrade.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI candidate stands a chance against rival

Headlines

Developing Balochistan a joint responsibility: PM

National

Death toll in rains reaches 77 in country

National

Sana justifies audio taping to dig out crime

National

Pakistan, US agree to engage with Afghan Taliban govt

National

Law to take its course on Imran ‘corruption’

National

Imran claims PTI will win all 20 seats in Punjab by-election

National

SC rejects RO’s objections on PTI petition against NAB laws

National

Over one million Muslims move to Mina to perform Hajj rituals

National

PPP to support PML-N in Punjab by-polls: Kaira

1 of 10,150

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More