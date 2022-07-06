Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: Met Office

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Lower Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Heavy falls are also likely at few places in Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Balochistan during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit twenty-two, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Srinagar, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower (With few heavy falls) in Jammu, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Leh, cloudy/chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh twelve and Shopian twenty-one degree centigrade.