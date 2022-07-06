Rangers arrest three, recover stolen vehicle

KARACHI – Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Nazimabad area arrested three accused involved in car theft and collecting ransom.

According to a news release on Tuesday, arrested identified as Azad Khan alias Dodo, Malik Zahid and Ehtisham during initial interrogation confessed that they stole a car on June 12 from outside a house in Nazimabad area and demanded Rs. 0.6 million from the owner for returning the car.

They told the investigation authorities that they changed the locations using snatched mobile phones and sims to demand the ransom amount. FIR of the incident was registered at Haideri police station. The stolen car was also recovered upon indication of arrested accused. Arrested accused along with recovered car have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.