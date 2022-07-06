Rashid Malik inaugurates Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis C’ship

LAHORE – PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik has formally inaugurated the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also Tournament Director, inaugurated the event in the presence of Kamran Steel officials, tennis players, their families and tennis enthusiasts. Speaking on the occasion, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik thanked management of Kamran Steel for sponsoring this national junior tennis event which will surely help in the PLTA’s cause of junior tennis development. He hoped that Kamran Steel would continue to support this beautiful game, which is growing fast in Pakistan with each passing day and Pak youngsters have started excelling at ATF and ITF events.

Recently, Hussnain Ali Rizwan of Lahore has been selected in the Grand Slam Junior Development Program Team, which is a great honour for Pakistan, PTF as well as the PLTA. There are so many young tennis stars, who are doing wonders for Pakistan at international level and one day, one among them will win Grand Slam for Pakistan.

The matches were also played in the different age group categories and the top seeds advanced to the next round. In U-18 quarterfinals, Hassan beat Ali Jawad 6-1, Waleed Humayun beat Kashan Tariq 6-3, Hamza Jawad beat Zahra Suleiman 6-1 and Asad Zaman beat Aized Khalil 6-3. In U-16 quarterfinals, Aized Khalil beat Ali Jawad 6-3 and Kashan Tariq beat Eesa Bilal 6-1.

In boys U-14 quarterfinals, M Sohan Noor beat Hafiz Hassan 6-0, Hashir Allan beat Aalay Hussain 6-2 and Abdur Rehman beat Hafiz Hussain 6-0. In boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 6-0, Bismil Zia beat Taha Asad 6-0 and Hamza Sohail beat Ahsan Bari 6-0.