RPO visits police lines Khushab

SARGODHA – Regional Police Officer Sargodha division Imran Mehmood on Tuesday visited  Khushab police lines and reviewed security arrangements regarding by-election  PP-83 to be held on July 17.  District Police Officer Khushab Asad Ejaz Malhi welcomed the RPO.  The regional police officer chaired a meeting at DPO office along with police and election commission of Pakistan officials about security arrangements. Imran Mehmood was briefed by Asad Ejaz Malhi about security related matters of by-election PP-83.

He said that Khushab police would provide foolproof

security to voters on election day and steps were underway in this regard.

He further said that police including elite force, patrolling and rangers would

be deployed on election to provide security.

The RPO directed that exemplary security arrangements be ensured for

by-election to make the elections peaceful.

 

