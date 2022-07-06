Agencies

Rupee sheds Rs2.37 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs2.37 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs206.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs204.56. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs205.5 and Rs208, respectively. Similarly, the price of the Euro was increased by Rs1.50 and closed at Rs214.81 against the previous day’s closing of Rs213.31. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.52, whereas a decrease of Rs2.09 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs249.87 as compared to its last closing of Rs247.78. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 64 paisas to close at Rs56.33 and Rs55.14, respectively.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

MPs’ body on national security allows govt for talks with TTP

Islamabad

ECP summons Punjab CM for violating code of conduct

Islamabad

Imran threatens to ‘spill the beans’ if pushed to the wall

Islamabad

ECP bars PM from opening water scheme in Thatta

National

Tough contest expected between PTI, PML-N

National

Pakistan, Turkey will continue to forge deeper strategic ties

Islamabad

Centre issues ‘fresh guidelines’ as Covid cases rise ahead of Eid

Islamabad

Flood alerts issued amid more monsoon rain forecast

Islamabad

PM lauds rescue teams for saving children stranded in flooded Korang Nullah

Karachi

Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for 7 days

1 of 3,552

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More