Rupee sheds Rs2.37 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs2.37 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs206.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs204.56. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs205.5 and Rs208, respectively. Similarly, the price of the Euro was increased by Rs1.50 and closed at Rs214.81 against the previous day’s closing of Rs213.31. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.52, whereas a decrease of Rs2.09 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs249.87 as compared to its last closing of Rs247.78. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 64 paisas to close at Rs56.33 and Rs55.14, respectively.