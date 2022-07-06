Section 144 imposed on illegal cattle markets in Multan areas

MULTAN – The district administration has imposed section 144 on illegal cattle markets in the city areas and started crackdown against the markets on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood raided at different locations of the city and took dozens of cattle into custody which were later shifted to cattle markets outside the city area.

In a statement issued here, the DC said that exemplary arrangements have been made at the cattle markets to facilitate masses. He said the vaccination and quarantine facilities for cattle have also been provided at the markets. He said that strict arrangements have been made at entry and exit points of the city for screening of animals.

The deputy commissioner added that free shuttle service would be started from city area to markets for public facilitation, adding that extra staff has been deployed at cattle markets to ensure best cleanliness arrangements.

ADC Ameer Hassan

gets additional charge

of CEO MWMC

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hassan on Tuesday assumed additional charge of chief executive officer of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC).

Mohammad Farooq Dogar was serving as CEO MWMC, however he left for Lahore to join Public, Policy and Governance course for two months.

After assuming the charge, Ameer Hassan convened an emergency meeting of the management.

Addressing the meeting, he said Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most important festivals for the company. All the workers will have to work together to improve cleanliness in the city. He maintained that every officer of the company would be considered a part of the operational team during Eid days.

The CEO canceled the Eid holidays of all the officers and other employees of the all departments of the company. He tasked the operational department to make all urban union council zero waste before Eid. Temporary transfer stations for collection of offals of sacrificial animals should be set up at appropriate places and thorough cleaning should be done at these places, he said.

Ameer Hasan directed the company management to respect the field workers and make arrangements for the supply of cold drinking water for them in the field. The workers will use gloves and masks during work. The additional commissioner said that he would meet every worker of the company in the field.