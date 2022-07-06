Our Staff Reporter

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s democratic govt toppled unconstitutionally: CM

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 45 years have passed since the undemocratic step of toppling Bhutto’s government but its outfalls still haunt the society.
He said that a dictator overthrew Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s democratic government on July 5, 1977. He said if Shaheed Bhutto’s government not been ousted, the country would have revealed in continuity of democracy, strengthening of political institutions and economy at large. He said that despite having sacrificed their leaderships’ lives, PPP is the only party which continues to struggle for democracy.
Shazia Marri terms
July 5 as darkest day
Federal Minister and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, Shazia Atta Marri on Tuesday termed July 5, 1977 as the most shameful and darkest day in the history of Pakistan.
She said that July 5, 1977 is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan whose devastating effects have caused irreparable damage to Pakistan.
Shazia Marri added that on this day, the worst dictator Zia-ul-Haq ousted the first democratically elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and he altered Pakistan’s political fabric by overthrowing and arresting ruling Prime Minster but he couldn’t remove the Shaheed Bhutto’s thoughts and ideology from the hearts and minds of people.

 

